Terrorism: Invite Akpabio for questioning, PDP tells DSS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to name politicians behind the acts of terrorism and banditry in the country.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Senator Akpabio might be privy to certain terrorism related information which he might share with the DSS and other security agencies. He said: “Our party’s position is predicated on comments made by Senator Akpabio at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday that the acts of terrorism in our country are ‘politically motivated’ and that they are handiwork of infiltrators from neighbouring countries.” “PDP said the minister might give insight into the infiltration of the country by political mercenaries allegedly imported into the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections.”

Report: US coronavirus hospitalizations hit three-month high over 50,000

  The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals breached 50,000 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly three months, as a surge in infections threatens to push the nation’s health care system to the edge of capacity. Texas reported the highest number of currently hospitalized patients with 5,936, followed by Illinois with 3,594 and […]
Dasuki: I didn’t betray Jonathan for Buhari

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), has debunked speculations that he discreetly campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2015 election.   Dasuki, who served as NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, said that between 2012 and 2015, he neither campaigned for the APC […]
South-East youths back Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has thrown its support behind the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor. COSEYL stated that those against the emergence of Obiozor as President- General of Ohanaeze should have a rethink and realign their interest to that of the majority of Ndigbo who had endorsed […]

