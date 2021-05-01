Terrorism: Invite Akpabio for questioning, PDP tells DSS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to name politicians behind the acts of terrorism and banditry in the country.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Senator Akpabio might be privy to certain terrorism related information which he might share with the DSS and other security agencies. He said: “Our party’s position is predicated on comments made by Senator Akpabio at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday that the acts of terrorism in our country are ‘politically motivated’ and that they are handiwork of infiltrators from neighbouring countries.” “PDP said the minister might give insight into the infiltration of the country by political mercenaries allegedly imported into the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections.”

