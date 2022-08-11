News

Terrorism: Military buries officer, soldiers killed in Abuja ambush

The bodies of an officer, and four soldiers of the Guards Brigade killed in an ambush along the Kubwa – Bwari Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by terrorists, have been laid to rest, amidst tears.

Spokesperson for the Guards Brigade, Capt. Godfrey Abakpa, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the solemn ceremony began with the Christian Wake and funeral service held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church (Protestant), before the final internment at the Guards Brigade Cemetery Maitama, Abuja.

“Guards Brigade Nigerian Army and the entire Barracks community was today 10th August 2022 thrown into state of mourning as the remains of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who recently paid the supreme price during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

“Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja respectively,” Abakpa said.

He added that: “While reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, the Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion Lt Col Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshuah Kolowale Adisa described the late captain and soldiers as thoroughly bred infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

“They asked God to console the families left behind stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourns, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning.

“Highpoint of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen. James Alilu Ataguba to the next of kin of the deceased personnel and lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes. There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes farewell.”

 

