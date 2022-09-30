News Top Stories

Terrorism: Niger Republic N’ West govs demand ban on Boxer motorcycles

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

North West governors and their counterparts in Maradi Region of Niger Republic have demanded a ban on the sale of Boxer motorcycles for 24 months to curb terrorism in their areas. They made the demand in a communiqué after their Multilateral Security Meeting in Katsina. The majority of the terrorists wreaking havoc in the areas are said to carry out their operations using Boxer motorcycles. The Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG) Muntari Lawal, who read out the communiqué, said the demand was among other 14 resolutions reached at the end of the meeting geared towards tackling insecurity in the North West. According to him, a substantial proportion of the citizens of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi states and the Maradi partake in animal husbandry or rearing for their livelihood.

He said: “But over time, the trade has been infiltrat-ed by criminal elements, leading to the menace of cattle rustling, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and the proliferation of small and light arms and ammunition, with the terrorists using Boxer motorcycles for their operations.” The meeting also recommended an express approval by the Federal Government to begin clearance operations of the forests to be coordinated by land and air, and should not stop until it reaches its final point. The governors also agreed that, in the light of the bilateral arrangement on the pursuit of criminals up to 30 km by security forces across each other’s border, between Nigeria and the Niger Republic, seek an appropriate review of the ECOWAS Article on the movement of persons and arms. The meeting, however, frowned on media reports portraying bandits and other criminals as heroes. Consequently, the meeting implored the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to appraise the situation and reverse the trend, for the good of the people and the Nation.

Other recommendations include the perception of some people of military operations of this nature and recommend the need to educate the public on the inevitability of collateral damage. For efficient and credible intelligence information dissemination and security management of inclusiveness, the affected state governments are recommended to see to the establishment of Emergency Call Centres and community- based structures.

 

Our Reporters

