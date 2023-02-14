Terrorism: Nigeria mocks US, UK over travel advisories

The Federal Government has again faulted the United States, United Kingdom and other Western powers over their penchant for issuing travel advisories on Nigeria, describing the security alerts as frivolous. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who expressed government’s disdain on the action of these countries, said it amounted to an affront on the peace and security of Nigeria. Mohammed, who spoke at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), recalled that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack. “This advisory created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.

“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisory, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country of their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter. “Almost three months after the frivolous advisory, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat,” he said.

The minister commend- ed the Nigeria Armed Forces for their sacrifices in keeping the country safe. He also lauded the gallantry of the counter terrorism troops, the police, the intelligence agencies and all other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifice in keeping Nigeria safe. Mohammed urged Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies as they carry out their onerous task, while re-echoing the government’s call on Western countries to stop issuing frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria.

