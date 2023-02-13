lai Mohammed)
News

Terrorism: Nigeria mocks US, UK over travel advisories

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

 

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

 

 

The Federal Government has again faulted the United States, United Kingdom and other western powers over their penchant at issuing travel advisories on Nigeria, describing the security alerts as frivolous.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who expressed government’s disdain on the action of these countries, said it amounted to an affront on the peace and security of Nigeria.

Mohammed, who spoke at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023), recalled that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

“This advisory created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.

“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisory, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country of their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter.

“Almost three months after the frivolous advisory, residents of Abuja have been going about their businesses without any threat,” he said.

 

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

