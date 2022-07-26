Terrorism: Over 18,000 Nigerians killed in two years –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the growing insecurity in the country, saying that over 18,000 Nigerians were killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022.

The party, however, called for a special session of the National Council of State meeting to find a lasting solution to the problem, adding: “This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time.”

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Monday, said the terrorists were emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ologunagba recounted mass killing by terrorists in various parts of the country as well as a confirmation of the agony of hundreds of the citizens, and said Nigerians should hold the ruling APC accountable for the spate of insecurity in the country.

He described as heartrending, the trending video of terrorists flogging and inflicting grievous bodily harm on the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train attack, who have been held in captivity since March 28.

“The emotional toll of this sad incident on the victims, their families and the entire nation cannot be quantified, particularly on the younger generation who witnessed the humiliation of their parents and breadwinners in such gruesome circumstance… “Indeed, as a party, our hearts bleed! The APC government has irretrievably failed our nation.

“Under the APC, Nigeria is fast sliding into a Hobbesian state where rule of law, order and leadership are absent and where cruel, inhumane and insensitive bunch of human beings in government have abandoned our citizens to killers, terrorists and bandits,” he said. According to him: “APC government have proven to be derelict, irresponsible, unconcerned and completely numb to the pains and sufferings of our citizens.”

Ologunagba regretted the that the brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces in the video, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against the country.

He stated that the video was a testament of the alleged complicity and failure of the APC government to take decisive actions to rescue the victims since the gruesome train attack, and accused the ruling party of ceding a large portion of the country to terrorists.

“The PDP is appalled by the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari ‘has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military. “This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari presidency and the APC.

At such a time, in other climes, the president directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens. “In time of adversity, the president transmutes into ‘Consoller-in-Chief’ to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a president who cares and can stand as ‘Consoller-in- Chief’ to the citizens.”

