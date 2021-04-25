Terrorism: Presidency, Senate get knocks on Pantami’s clearance

•DSS has more blame than Senate –Egwu

The controversy trailing the nomination, clearance and appointment of Dr. Isa Pantami as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, appears not over yet as some Nigerians including a lawmaker and a human rights group have rained knocks on the Presidency and the Senate for the saga.

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), yesterday blamed the Presidency for presenting Pantami, as a nominee despite the alleged security reports linking him with some terrorists organisations.

The human rights group also lambasted the Senate for giving him a clean bill of health during the screening and confirmation processes. Executive Director, CASER, Frank Tietie said the Presidency acted in bad faith when it allegedly ignored the security report said to have been submitted by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the then nominee.

The Presidency, Tietie said, had at that time the option of withdrawing the nomination and replacing him with a more suitable nominee. The human rights lawyer also accused the 9th Senate of doing what he described as a ‘paddy-paddy’ screening on the nominee who later events have proven to have had some security baggage.

“This is what happens when a pretentious democracy as we practice has a morbid defiance for what the people think. Nigeria is the hotbed of terrorism in the West African Sub-region.

The situation has claimed the life of over 36,000 Nigerian citizens and the fight against the extremist Boko Haram has cost Nigeria, billions of dollars. How can the Presidency or Senate ever wish away concerns about a ministerial nominee who has, at any time expressed sympathetic views and endorsements in favour of global extremist, terror groups like Al-Qaeda and the Talibans?

“That a single member of the Senate Ministerial Screening Committee did not raise the issue shows that the Committee must have been compromised and pacified in political and financial terms.

What a shame! By extension, the entire Senate with its lacklustre ‘bow and go’ tradition of screening majority of ministerial nominees, must now see itself as an embarrassment to the people that they claim to represent,” he said.

Tietie argued that while it could be possible that Pantami may have dropped his earlier extremist views, certain things such as beliefs and religious doctrines are just too sensitive to experiment with in public service.

In a separate reaction, a former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Egwu has said that the Department of State Services (DSS), has more blame than the Senate, in the confirmation and appointment of Pantami as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Egwu who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that subjecting appointees of Mr. President to intense security scrutiny was the core mandate and function of the DSS, and not the Senate.

He hinted that the constitutional responsibility of the apex legislative Chamber on such nominees, was to critically look at the qualifications via academic credentials, work experience and competence of persons nominated.

The lawmaker, who said that he was not holding brief for the Senate on the matter, further noted that the Red Chamber did not receive any negative security report from the DSS on Pantami, which made the Chamber to confirm him for the ministerial appointment. “Before presidential nominees come to us for screening and confirmation, the DSS will first do their security screening on them.

It is not our duty to do that. “We do our own screening focusing on the nominee’s experience and competence, based on where a person has worked before.

Therefore, we concentrate on educational background, work experience and past records.

“As far as the confirmation of Pantami is concerned, the DSS did not give us any negative security report on him. And we don’t have the competence to look at that angle. “I am not holding brief for the Senate in this matter. I know that we have our own role to play but it is different from the role of the DSS.

Therefore, the majority of the blame should go to the DSS because it is their duty to bring all appointees under security screening, not the Senate,” Egwu said.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen Ajibola Basiru could not be reached for his comments on the controversy and how it might rub off on the image of the 9th Senate.

Several calls made to his mobile phone and message sent to his WhatsApp were not replied as at the time of filing this report.

