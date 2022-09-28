News Top Stories

Terrorism: US, Nigeria collaborate on chemical, biological weapons

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States has conducted a training workshop for Nigerian security services, law enforcement agencies and first responders, aimed at enhancing their ability to investigate terrorist plots involving chemical and biological weapons (CBW) usage.

The US Embassy, which disclosed this yesterday, said the training was part of a series of training the Department of State is sponsoring across Africa. It observed that recent events in the Middle East have demonstrated the real threat of terrorist acquisition and use of chemical and biological weapons on the battlefield or in ungoverned spaces. According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, these attacks have highlighted the need for countries to have effective national responses, particularly a strong investigative framework and established communication channels among technical experts, law enforcement, and national security stakeholders.

“As part of the training in Nigeria, US technical experts provided local officials with guidance and information to establish universally adopted crime scene management protocols to ensure that any evidence collected at a CBW crime scene can be used in a court of law and ultimately bring the perpetrator to justice. “Local officials had the opportunity to navigate a simulated CBW crime scene in full personal protective equipment, practice documenting a crime scene, and conduct proper decontamination procedures. “The engagement between US and Nigerian experts also involved sharing best practices and lessons learned, resulting in an increased level of preparedness against potential CBW terrorism plots or attacks. “The United States is committed to working with allies and partners to counter the threat posed by CBW terrorism,” the statement read.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Some politicians are only after doubling their monies, not Nigeria, says Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Social Democratic Party, SDP candidate in the coming 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said for Nigeria to be free of the malice stunting her growth and preventing her attaining full potential, the people, collectively, must ensure they vote out corrupt people out of office. He said it is in doing that that […]
News

Stakeholders to FG: Empower Navy to secure fishers, blue economy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Stakeholders in the Maritime sector has called in the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian Navy in terms of area surveillance, modern equipment and daily overflying to protect the blue economy. The experts said there is an urgent need to provide adequate security for fishermen, especially the artisanal and the commercials who supply 90 percent […]
News

Tinubu charges Adamu, NWC to repeat feat in 2023

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress national leader and presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the victory achieved in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The APC presidential candidate, who also congratulated Ekiti State Governor- elect, Abiodun Oyebanji, charged the party to repeat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica