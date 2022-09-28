Terrorism: US, Nigeria collaborate on chemical, biological weapons

The United States has conducted a training workshop for Nigerian security services, law enforcement agencies and first responders, aimed at enhancing their ability to investigate terrorist plots involving chemical and biological weapons (CBW) usage.

The US Embassy, which disclosed this yesterday, said the training was part of a series of training the Department of State is sponsoring across Africa. It observed that recent events in the Middle East have demonstrated the real threat of terrorist acquisition and use of chemical and biological weapons on the battlefield or in ungoverned spaces. According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, these attacks have highlighted the need for countries to have effective national responses, particularly a strong investigative framework and established communication channels among technical experts, law enforcement, and national security stakeholders.

“As part of the training in Nigeria, US technical experts provided local officials with guidance and information to establish universally adopted crime scene management protocols to ensure that any evidence collected at a CBW crime scene can be used in a court of law and ultimately bring the perpetrator to justice. “Local officials had the opportunity to navigate a simulated CBW crime scene in full personal protective equipment, practice documenting a crime scene, and conduct proper decontamination procedures. “The engagement between US and Nigerian experts also involved sharing best practices and lessons learned, resulting in an increased level of preparedness against potential CBW terrorism plots or attacks. “The United States is committed to working with allies and partners to counter the threat posed by CBW terrorism,” the statement read.

