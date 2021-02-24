Metro & Crime

Terrorist allegation: I’ll no longer exchange words with Ortom – Says Mohammed

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom any more, over the latter’s allegation that Mohammed was planning to assassinate him (Ortom).
Ortom had at a press conference, referred Governor Mohammed as a “terrorist”, and said he should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

But Mohammed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gidado, expressed shock that his Benue State counterpart could go to the extent of describing him as a terrorist who should be placed under watch.
“We want to state that Governor Ortom has carried the unfortunate theatrics, for which he is well known, to a very precipitous level of brinkmanship.

“As a journalist and democrat, Governor Bala Mohammed, concedes to Governor Ortom the right to reply. However, through his unfounded and grave allegations, the Benue State governor has over-personalised the matter, thereby reducing the debate to a level of toxicity that is neither healthy for the country nor helpful to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“We vehemently protest this recourse to criminalising Governor Bala Mohammed just for the simple reason that he holds a contrary view with his Benue State counterpart,” the statement added.
The Bauchi governor noted that though governors could disagree on issues, but that “does not make them enemies or provide an alibi for allegations that border on extreme criminality.”
He described the allegations as unfortunate, and accused Ortom of playing to the gallery.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos arrests 10 butchers, dislodges illegal slaughter slabs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

….Confiscates 2 live cows In a move to eradicate consumption of harmful and unwholesome red meat in Lagos, the state government Thursday said that it has arrested 10 butchers and confiscated two live cows in the ongoing enforcement against illegal abbattoirs and slaughter slabs across the state. The government also confiscated some carcasses of cows […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’ll sustain payment of public servants, pensioners – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang has expressed the strong commitment of the Governor Simon Lalong administration to continue with payment of salaries of civil servants, pensioners and other emoluments to boost the economy of the state. He noted that Lalong’s government has prioritised payment of salaries and […]
Metro & Crime

Strive to be financially independent, CEHRD advises Bayelsa women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In a bid to pull Bayelsa women out of poverty, a non-governmental  organisation, known as Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), at the week encouraged the women to get themselves empowered financially in order to fulfil their motherly roles as home builders.   This charged was given to the participants of an empowerment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica