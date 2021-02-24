Terrorist allegation: I’ll no longer exchange words with Ortom – Says Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom any more, over the latter’s allegation that Mohammed was planning to assassinate him (Ortom).

Ortom had at a press conference, referred Governor Mohammed as a “terrorist”, and said he should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

But Mohammed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gidado, expressed shock that his Benue State counterpart could go to the extent of describing him as a terrorist who should be placed under watch.

“We want to state that Governor Ortom has carried the unfortunate theatrics, for which he is well known, to a very precipitous level of brinkmanship.

“As a journalist and democrat, Governor Bala Mohammed, concedes to Governor Ortom the right to reply. However, through his unfounded and grave allegations, the Benue State governor has over-personalised the matter, thereby reducing the debate to a level of toxicity that is neither healthy for the country nor helpful to the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“We vehemently protest this recourse to criminalising Governor Bala Mohammed just for the simple reason that he holds a contrary view with his Benue State counterpart,” the statement added.

The Bauchi governor noted that though governors could disagree on issues, but that “does not make them enemies or provide an alibi for allegations that border on extreme criminality.”

He described the allegations as unfortunate, and accused Ortom of playing to the gallery.

