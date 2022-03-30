News

Terrorist Attack: Resign now, Afegbua tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari from office, following the worsening state of insecurity kidnappings and bloodletting in the country Afegbua, who accussed the President Buhari-led administration of hypocrisy, said they have destabilised the country, broken the cord of unity and lost its roadmap for effective leadership.

The PDP chieftain, who condemned the bombing, killings and abduction of passengers in the Kaduna bound train in Monday night, said it was proof that President has failed Nigerians woefully and should step aside to save the country from further harm as a result of his inability to protect the lives of the citizens whom he was constitutionally bound to protect. He said: “Nigeria has been destabilised by this Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity.

 

