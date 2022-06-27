Terrorists abduct DPO on his way to work in Kaduna

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) posted to Kaduna State ‎has been feared abducted by Terrorists.

The abduction took place in the troubled Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The DPO was said to have been posted to the state recently and was on his way to resume work when he was abducted along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on Monday.

The exact circumstances surrounding the abduction of the police officer was not clear as at the time of filing this report.

Police authorities were also yet to react or issue any statement on the abduction.

This was as the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige could not be reached for his comment.

