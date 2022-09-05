News

Terrorists abduct ransom bearer, threaten to kill DPO

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Friends and relations of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) kidnapped by terrorists on his way to assume duty at Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State have raised the alarm that the terrorists have threatened to kill the police officer.

They said despite paying an N7million ransom, the terrorists have vowed to kill the DPO.

“They first demanded for N550 million. We told them we don’t have such money. We consulted our relations and good friends who donated N5 million and gave the terrorists. After collecting the N5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and we should buy them recharge cards for N1 million and a Boxer motorcycle in addition,” a relative of the kidnapped DPO said in an interview with the BBC Hausa.

“We mobilised another N2 million and sent. Now, the person who took the money was also Kidnapped, he too is there in their captivity,” he said.

He said the kidnapped “DPO is still alive but has been stooling blood while he is left in the rain all through this rainy season.

“They are chained. He is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

About two months ago, the DPO was abducted along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on his way to assume duty at his new post in the area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DSS: We’ll deal with those threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Department of State Services’ (DSS) has raised the alarm of plots by those it described as “misguided elements”, to instigate a violent change of government in the country.   While warning against actions that threaten the corporate existence of the nation, the DSS vowed to deal with influential individuals and groups engaging in tendencies […]
News

Attackers of Okene Police Area Command overpowered, one killed, others seriously injured

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Local hunters, men of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, in collaboration with other security operatives have foiled an attack on the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force late Sunday. The gunmen, numbering over 30, stormed the Area Command but were effectively repelled, while explosives meant to destroy the command were immediately detonated by […]
News

NSDC scribe: Soun hails Buhari over Adelabu’s appointment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), has congratulated the newly appointed Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zaccheus Adelabu. Extolling the virtues of the new appointee, the nonagenerian monarch acknowledged the contributions of the philanthropist to Ogbomoso and environs, adding that Adelabu has carved a niche for himself in all spheres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica