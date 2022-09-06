Metro & Crime

Terrorists abduct ransom-bearer, threaten to kill kidnapped DPO

Friends and relations of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), kidnapped by terrorists on his way to assume duty at Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State have raised the alarm that the terrorists have threatened to kill the police officer. They said despite paying N7million ransom, the terrorists have vowed to kill the DPO. “They first demanded for N550 million. We told them we don’t have such money.

 

We consulted our relations and good friends who donated N5 million and gave the terrorists.

After collecting the N5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and we should buy them recharge cards for N1 million and a Boxer motorcycle in addition,” a relative of the kidnapped DPO said in an interview with the BBC Hausa. “We mobilised another N2 million and sent. Now, the person who took the money was also Kidnapped, he too is there in their captivity,” he said.

 

He said the kidnapped “DPO is still alive, but has been stooling blood while he is left in the rain all  through this rainy season. “They are chained. He is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,” he said

About two months ago, the DPO was abducted along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on his way to assume duty at his new post in the area.

 

