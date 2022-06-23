Terrorists abduct Soldier’s wife, 6 others in Kaduna

Terrorists have again struck in Kaduna state abducting seven persons including the wife of a military officer. The attack took place on Tuesday night, at the Keke ‘A’ and Keke B communities, Millennium City area in the suburb of the metropolis in Chikun local government area of the state. The Kaduna State police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Jalige, was yet to confirm the incident, but residents of the area told newsmen that the terrorists struck at about 11 :30 pm on Tuesday night. A residents said: “The bandits operated for about an hour before security operatives came. They went away with 3 persons at Keke ‘A’.They targeted a big house in the area. “The bandits came around 11pm. I think their main target was a house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer. But at the time of the attack, the officer was not at home. So, the kidnappers broke into the house and went away with his wife. “They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...