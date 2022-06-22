Terrorists abduct soldier’s wife, 6 others in Kaduna

Terrorists have again struck in Kaduna State abducting seven persons including the wife of a military officer.

The attack took place on Tuesday night, at the Keke ‘A’ and Keke B communities, Millennium City area in the suburb of the metropolis in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Jalige was yet to confirm the incident, but residents of the area told newsmen that the terrorists struck at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

A resident said: “The bandits operated for about an hour before security operatives came. They went away with three persons at Keke ‘A’. They targeted a big house in the area.

“The bandits came around 11pm. I think their main target was a house at Keke A. The house belongs to a military officer. But at the time of the attack, the officer was not at home. So, the kidnappers broke into the house and went away with his wife.

“They also kidnapped another man who is the immediate neighbour of the military officer. The neighbour was picked up alongside his eight-year-old daughter, but they eventually dropped the daughter when her mother was shouting on top on her voice for help.

“I think it was at the point they started shooting sporadically to scare away people who might think of coming to the aid of the woman.”

The resident also said another person who reside in the area was just returning home in his car and ran into the kidnappers. He was the third person that was taken away.

