Terrorists ambush Bauchi AIG’s convoy, kill one orderly

Unknown gunmen have attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Madaki, injur-ing him and killing one of his escorts. According to a police source, the convoy which was on its way out of Bauchi to Abuja on Tuesday for an official engagement was attacked by the unknown terrorists on the Barde/Jagindi area of Kaduna State at about 2:30pm. Another reliable source at the Zone 12 headquarters in Bauchi told our correspondent that AIG Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his orderly was shot dead.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja while security has been beefed up around the zone just as another source revealed that armed police personnel have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

All efforts to get confirmation of the incident officially from the Zonal PPRO, Thomas Goni, failed, and neither was there a press release as at the time of filling the report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...