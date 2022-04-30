News Top Stories

Terrorists attack Benue community, kill 3 farmers

Shoot pregnant woman, bullets kill foetus

Suspected Fulani terrorists on Thursday night attacked Tse-Tumen community in Turan council ward of Logo local government area of Benue State and killed three farmers, including a woman. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the invaders penetrated the now deserted community with their cattle and were reportedly attacking and killing innocent farmers.

A community leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the attack said that it was the second time in two weeks the terrorists would invade and cause mayhem to the area, stressing that the other time they came one person was killed. Chief Anawa said,”troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke were seen moving to the area to help protect the lives and property of residents,” adding that since the return of the rain this farming season no farmer has been able to go to the farm as those that tried were spotted and killed. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman, Tabitha Azahan was shot on her way to Gbajimba, headquarters of Guma local government area in the night of the same day. Mrs. Azahan was returning from Daudu to Gbajimba on a motorcycle around 8pm, when the assailants laid ambush for her between Kaseyo and Torkula villages and shot her.

The Chief Press Secretary of Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, who confirmed this in a statement, said that Mrs. Azahan “was then taken to Gbajimba General Hospital around 11pm for medical attention, where doctors have been giving her the needed attention to save her life.”

 

