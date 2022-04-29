Terrorists attack Benue community, kill three farmers

*Shot pregnant women, bullets kill foetus

Suspected Fulani terrorists on Thursday night attacked Tse-Tumen community in Turan Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed three farmers including a woman.

New Telegraph learnt that the invaders penetrated the now deserted community with their cattle and reportedly attacked and killed innocent farmers.

A community leader in the local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, who confirmed the attack, said it was the second time in two weeks, that the terrorists would invade and cause mayhem to the area, stressing that the other time they came one person was killed.

Chief Anawa said: “Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke were seen moving to the area to help protect the lives and property of residents,” adding that since the return of the rains this farming season no farmer has been able to go to the farm as those that tried were spotted and killed.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman, Tabitha Azahan was on the same night, shot on her way to Gbajimba, headquarters of Guma Local Government Area.

Mrs. Azahan was returning from Daudu to Gbajimba on a motorcycle around 8pm when the assailants laid an ambush for her between Kaseyo and Torkula villages and shot her.

Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, who confirmed this in a statement, said Mrs. Azahan: “Was then taken to Gbajimba General Hospital around 11pm for medical attention where doctors have been giving her the needed attention to save her life”.

