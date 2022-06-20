Terrorists attack Catholic, Baptist church in Southern Kaduna

Barely 48 hours after burial of the victims of the Owo massacre in Ondo State, terrorists have again attacked worshipers in two churches in southern part of Kaduna State.

The terrorists riding on motorcycles, in their numbers attacked four different communities in the area.

They also attacked two churches, Maranatha Baptist Church and the St. Moses’ Catholic Church in Rubu village in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack even as residents say the terrorists killed three persons, abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of worshipers and carted away food stuffs and other valuables.

Among those killed were the Ward head of Ungwan Fada, Youth leader of Rubu and another resident of the community. Reacting to the incident, the Kaduna State Government through the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies have reported that bandits attacked worshippers and locals at Ungwan Fada, Ungwan Turawa and Ungwan Makama in Rubu general area of Kajuru Local Government Area.

According to the report: “The bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, beginning from Ungwan Fada, and moving into Ungwan Turawa, before Ungwan Makama and then Rubu. In Rubu village, the bandits attacked worshippers in the Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church.

“Three locals have been confirmed killed and two persons were left injured in the attacks.” Aruwan also confirmed that an unspecified number of locals were also kidnapped, according to the received reports.

“The bandits looted shops and carted away some valuables from the villages.”

The state Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has expressed sadness, and condemned the attack in the strongest terms, also sending her condolences to the families of the deceased victims.

Aruwan, however, said security patrols are being conducted in the general area as security operatives continue with investigations.

