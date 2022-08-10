Terrorists Attack Immigration Post, Kill Personnel, Injure Two Others

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has lost one of its officers after bandits attacked a patrol base of the agency along the Galadi-Birniwa axis.

The deceased was identified as Abdullahi Mohammed.

Two other officers identified as Abba Musa Kiyawa and Zubairu Garba also sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the patrol base around 11.20 pm on Tuesday, shooting sporadically.

Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Ismail Abba Aliyu, confirmed the incident.

Aliyu said Mohammed, who lost his life in the incident, has been “laid to rest in Dutse town, according to Islamic rites”.

He added that the two wounded staff members have been referred to a General Hospital for proper treatment and observation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...