Terrorists attack Kogi Police Area Command with explosives, Inspector killed

Some yet to be identified gunmen have attacked Okehi Local Government Police Area Command in Kogi State, with explosives in the early hours of Friday. Confirming the attack, the Police Commissioner in charge of the state, Mr. Edward Egbuka, through the Command’s Public Relation Officer, SP William Ayah, said part of command office was razed down by dynamite used by the attackers, while a Police Inspector was killed through a gun duel with the attackers. The command’s spokesman however noted that the police commissioner has ordered the deployment of personnel and equipment to restore normalcy in the area.

He has further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the attack to bring the perpetrators to book. Meanwhile, the state government who equally confirmed the attack described the action of the hoodlums as an act of cowardice.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kinsley Fanwo however commended the gallantry of security operatives who resisted the attack with utmost bravery and professionalism to reduce the level of casualties. Fanwo further stressed that the state government will also rely on credible intelligence from patriotic citizens that will lead to the arrest of the criminals as no resource will be spared in ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the Kogi people.

