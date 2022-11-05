Terrorists, bandits kill 446 persons in Kaduna in 6 months

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has said that a total of 285 persons have been killed by bandits, terrorism and communal clashes between April 1 and June 30, 2022 across the three senatorial districts.

The commissioner also disclosed that 161 persons where killed between July 2 and September 2022. Aruwan made this known when he presented the 2022, 2nd and 3rd Quarter Reports on the security situation in the state to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, traditional rulers and other government functionaries on Friday. He explained that 985 persons were kidnapped during the period under review within the three Senatorial Districts namely, Kaduna Central, Southern and Northern senatorial districts. The commissioner said that 258 persons were injured in the 2nd quarter, and 156 in the 3rd quarter.

Aruwan also disclosed that arms and ammunitions intercepted in the 2nd quarter include 52 AK- 47,1,654 live round of ammunitions and five locally made riffles, while 22 AK- 47 and 3,744 live rounds of ammunitions and 11 pump action magazines were intercepted in the 3rd quarter of the year. According to him, 59 bandits were neutralized by the ground force in the 2nd quarter, while 109 were neutralized through various operations in the 3rd quarter and some bandits’ camps were identified within the zone.

