Terrorists’ bomb explodes, kills gov, 7 others

The Taliban’s shadow governor for Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, Mawlawi Wakil Ahmad alias ‘Nazim’, and seven other militants were killed on Saturday, police spokesman for the province Abdul Karim Yurash said.

All the seven including the shadow governor were killed, and three others wounded when their own bomb exploded at 02:00 a.m. local time in Dawlat Abad district, the official said without providing further details, Xinhua reports. Taliban militants, who are active in parts of the Faryab province, have yet to make comments on the report.

