Terrorists’ chief executioner, others’ll face trial –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said surrendered terrorists found to have been involved in crimes against the state will be put on trial, notwithstanding their pledge to turn a new leaf. Among those that may stand trial, despite surrendering to the state, is the notorious Boko Haram chief executioner, Bashir Bulabuduwaye.

The terrorist commander, who was said to have beheaded over 1,000 persons abducted and condemned by the insurgent group, surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, alongside his wife and children. Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj- Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure during the bi-weekly media briefing at the DHQ in Abuja, yesterday, stated that only the ones who did not commit heinous acts, among those that surrendered, will be put through the process of deradicalisation. According to Danmadami, the strides resulting in massive surrendering, arrests and killings are a product of sustained aggressive operations across the theatres.

Responding to a question, the DDMO said: “Except those who have not involved in any of these criminal acts that will now go through the deradicalisation process. “I can assure you that as far as we are concerned anybody who has committed atrocity against humanity, against the nation, will definitely face judicial proceeding.”

