News Top Stories

Terrorists’ chief executioner, others’ll face trial –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said surrendered terrorists found to have been involved in crimes against the state will be put on trial, notwithstanding their pledge to turn a new leaf. Among those that may stand trial, despite surrendering to the state, is the notorious Boko Haram chief executioner, Bashir Bulabuduwaye.

The terrorist commander, who was said to have beheaded over 1,000 persons abducted and condemned by the insurgent group, surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai, alongside his wife and children. Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj- Gen Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure during the bi-weekly media briefing at the DHQ in Abuja, yesterday, stated that only the ones who did not commit heinous acts, among those that surrendered, will be put through the process of deradicalisation. According to Danmadami, the strides resulting in massive surrendering, arrests and killings are a product of sustained aggressive operations across the theatres.

Responding to a question, the DDMO said: “Except those who have not involved in any of these criminal acts that will now go through the deradicalisation process. “I can assure you that as far as we are concerned anybody who has committed atrocity against humanity, against the nation, will definitely face judicial proceeding.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG approves construction of N43.24bn dry port at Ibadan

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

There is hint that 80,000 twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) dry port would be constructed at N43.24billiopn ($94million) on the basis of Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement in Ibadan, Oyo State to ease port congestion in Lagos.   On completion, it was learnt that the facility would address the problem of port congestion and gridlock in […]
News

Buhari never ordered sack of AEDC mgt –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the sack of the management staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over the strike action embarked upon by the staff leading to a blackout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs on Monday. The disclaimer authored by a Senior Special Assistant […]
News

Activist slams Buhari

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the New Year’s speech of President Muhammadu Buhari was nothing other than a draconian piece, laced with unnecessary threats to human rights. The activist, who spoke yesterday, said Buhari’s intolerance for opposing voices was always manifest in his lifestyle and conduct, also condemned the fresh arrest of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica