Terrorists detain mother, new-born baby in Kaduna forest over N50m ransom

Terrorists that kidnapped three sisters in Kaduna are demanding N50 million ransom for their release, including one of them that gave birth in captivity with her new-born baby.

The family of the victims told journalists in Kaduna yesterday that the new nursing mother and the sisters were kidnapped on July 17, 2022, in the Mando area of Kaduna metropolis.

Meanwhile, one of the sisters, who was heavily pregnant and just came from her husband’s house, gave birth at the kidnap-  bipers’ camp on August 2. The family said that mother and child are not feeling fine and have not received any medical care, but the terrorists said they will only be released only after a ransom of N50 million is paid.

The family has also called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government to come to their rescue and bring their loved ones home safely.

The father of the abducted ladies, Mallam AbdulWahab Yusuf said the bandits broke into their Mando home at about 1:05 am and went away with his daughters into the forest. He also said the mother of the victims who has not been feeling well has been confined to a wheelchair as a result of the trauma she is passing through as a result of the abduction of their daughters. “My two daughters used to take care of their mother who is sick.

That day their elder sister, who is pregnant, came from her husband’s house to look after her too. “The bandits broke into the house, I ran out and jumped the back fence but my three daughters were kidnapped and taken to the forest. “They asked for N140 million, but now they have reduced the ransom to N50 million.

The family has been adversely affected by the trauma. My wife, who was able to walk unaided before the incident, now uses a wheelchair. We just carried out surgery on her. I have not been myself, I cannot sleep, once it is night, I don’t know how my body feels,” Yusuf lamented.

 

