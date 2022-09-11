Metro & Crime

Terrorists detain mother, new born baby in Kaduna forest over N50m ransom

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Terrorists that kidnapped three sisters in Kaduna are demanding N50 million ransom for their release including one of them that gave birth in captivity and her new born baby.

The family of the victims told journalists in Kaduna on Sunday that the new nursing mother and the sisters were kidnapped on July 17, 2022, in the Mando area of Kaduna metropolis.

Meanwhile, one of the sisters, who was heavily pregnant and just came from her husband’s house, gave birth at the kidnappers’ camp on August 2. The family said that mother and child are not feeling fine and have not received any medical care, but the terrorists said they will only be released only after a ransom of N50 million is paid.

The family have also called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government to come to their rescue and bring their loved ones home safely.

The father of the abducted ladies, Malam AbdulWahab Yusuf said the bandits broke into their Mando home at about 1:05 am and went away with his daughters into the forest.

He also said the mother of the victims who has not been feeling well has been confined to a wheelchair as a result of the trauma she is passing through as a result of the abduction of their daughters.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

