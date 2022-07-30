Terrorists firing gun shots on our office fake news – PPRO Zone 1

The Kano Zone One of the Nigeria Police has described as baseless, untrue and fake news firing of gun shots by suspected terrorists on its office. The spokesman of the zone, SP Abubakar Ambursa, said; “to say that there was an attack on the zone by suspected terrorists is nothing but a concocted lies by some disgruntled elements”. Ambursa further said; “I have been in the office since 9am in the morning and there was no report whatsoever from the gates of the zone that some persons fired gunshots.”

He added that; “don’t forget there is a Friday mosque in the zone and as at the time they said some terrorists fired the shots it was time for prayers because we did our prayers by 1pm, so I cannot comprehend where the story is coming from”. Reports have it that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists fired shots at Zone 1 Police Headquarters along BUK Road in Kano. According to security sources, the terrorists came in three vehicles around 12.30noon on Friday and fired several shots at the building and then zoomed off.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...