Terrorists free five more abducted Kaduna train victims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Comment(0)

The abductors of the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have freed five more abductees. The terrorists killed about eight of the passengers and abducted over 60 after blowing up the rail tracks. A member of the negotiating team and Kadunabased publisher Alhaji Tukur Mamu said they were released yesterday afternoon. Mamu named them as Prof. Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto; Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

The spokesman for the controversial Kaduna Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has been at the forefront of the negotiations for the release of the passengers. Mamu had backed out of the negotiations for the release of the remaining passengers due to what he said were threats to his life, personal integrity and a lack of support from the Federal Government. Meanwhile, it is not, however, clear if any ransom was paid to the terrorists for the release of the abducted passengers.

 

