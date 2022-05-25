News Top Stories

Terrorists give FG seven-day ultimatum on kidnapped train passengers

The terrorists, who carried out the March 28, 2022 attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train and abducted over 100 passengers, have given the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to release their children detained at an orphanage in in Jimeta, in Adamawa State.

The bandits chillingly threatened to start killing their victims after the expiration of their one-week deadline. According to reports, the leaders of the terrorists were said to have spoken through the spokesman of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu. According to the audio conversations between Malam Tukur Mamu and the leaders of the terrorists, they also claimed that the Federal Government suspended the resumption of the train service, which was too have started on Monday, because of them. “The government suspended the resumption of the train service indefinitely because of our threats and we repeat, if our conditions are not met, the resumption of the train service is to the detriment of the government and the passengers “We don’t need money.

We have a good reason for doing what we did, until our demands are met none of the victims will come out alive even if it means we all die with them. “They are well taken care of as you can see from the pictures we sent to you via WhatsApp but we assure you that this will not continue.

“We choose you (Tukur Mamu) to convey this important message to the government, the families of the victims and Nigerians in general because we believe you won’t alter our message and we have seen you severally with Sheikh Gumi in the forest, therefore, we recognised the fearlessness in you,” the audio message said. According to the leader of the terrorists, one Abu Barra, it’s been two months since the abduction and anything can happen to the abducted passengers henceforth. He said they abducted the passengers as a retaliation for the arrest and detention of their children by the security agencies.

“Our children numbering about eight between the ages of one to seven years are currently being held at an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa State under the supervision of the Nigerian Army,” he said. “The names of our children are; Abdulrahman, Bilkisu, Usman, Ibrahim and Juwairiyyah. They were forcefully taken from our wives in Nasarawa and taken to the orphanage in Yola.

 

