Terrorists have withdrawn threat to kill train passengers, says Gumi’s spokesman

The terrorists that kidnapped over 100 Kaduna-bound train travellers have withdrawn their earlier threat to kill the abducted passengers if their request was not met within one week.

But Kaduna-based publisher and spokesman for Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Tukur Mamu, said the threat by the terrorists to start killing the abductors had been rescinded. Mamu, who said they had been a truce with the abductors, said the terrorists who had earlier said they will stop feeding the victims as well as to eliminate them have dropped their threat.

According to him, they decided to drop the idea after security operatives were able to locate the location of their eight children who are currently being held in Adamawa.

He said, when he sent the proof of their existence to their leader, Abu Barra, who had earlier contacted him, they were relieved, saying they had dropped the threat but, however, called on the Federal Government to hasten the release of their children.

Mamu said: “I can authoritatively confirm that the earlier threat to stop feeding the abducted passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna bound train and threat to start executing the victims was successfully withdrawn on Saturday afternoon. “This was as a result of ongoing engagement with the Abu Barraled abductors.

This is a good development, even though for issues that have to do with the safety of the victims, to ensure continuation of engagement with the abductors and to build confidence, we would not elaborate on this latest development which comes less than 48 hours after the release of another threatening video of the kidnapped victims.

“We were able to identify the location of their eight children with the active support of the security agencies and eventually sent a proof of their children’s existence to the terrorists, a development that has helped to restore confidence.”

