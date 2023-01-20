Metro & Crime

Terrorists herders kill nine persons near Benue IDP camp

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

 

At least nine people, including women and children, were on Thursday night gruesomely massacred by invading terrorist herdsmen when they made incursion into Abagena, a sprawling community in Makurdi housing thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Fulani attacks.

Two of those killed were inmates of the Abagena IDP camp located along the Makurdi-Lafia Expressway.

A family of six, including a man, his wife and four children, were all wiped out in the unprovoked attack.

New Telegraph learnt that the bandits, who did not come with cattle, but were armed to the teeth, killed several other persons.

They also beheaded and took away the heads of other victims, as eight other persons were badly wounded with three of them in critical condition.

 

 

Reporter

