Terrorists invade 3 LGAs in Kaduna, kill 15 persons

At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead in three local government areas of Kaduna State, while some others were injured, when terrorists invaded various communities and farms. The attack took place on Thursday evening in Giwa, Kajuru and Birnin-Gwari Local Government Areas of the state. In Giwa Local Government area, where the bulk of the attack took place, at least 11 farmers were said to have been killed.

The Kaduna State Government has since confirmed the attack, with the State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i condoling with members of the families of the victims. Saturday Telegraph gathered that trouble started, when gunmen suspected to be terrorists invaded Rafin Sarki village in Fatika ward of Giwa Local Government area. They were said to have arrived the village on motorcycles between 5 and 6pm. A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print for security reasons, said that the bandits shot sporadically at anyone in sight. The Kaduna State Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attack. Aruwan said that apart from the attack in Giwa, bandits also attacked and killed people in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas.

