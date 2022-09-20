Terrorists invade Kaduna church, kidnap 60, demand N200m ransom – SOKAPU alleges

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has said that terrorists days ago stormed communities and a Church in Kasuwan-Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, abducting 60 residents of the area.

National President of SOKAPU, Mr. Awemi Dio Maisamari, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday said the terrorists, also called relatives in the communities that they have 40 victims in their custody, even as they demanded a ransom of N200 million before the release of the kidnapped victims.

SOKAPU said there was the need to raise the alarm since relevant security agencies and government have not done anything to rescue the victims as well as put security measures in place to forestall future occurrence in the area. However, when contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige questioned how SOKAPU got the information about the kidnap.

But part of the statement said, even with the efforts of security operatives, communities in Southern Kaduna have been attacked by terrorists, bandits and armed herdsmen who continued to plunder and wreck communities, “The latest being the mass abductions that took place on the 12th and 13th of September, 2022 at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna.”

SOKAPU said six persons were abducted in a night raid by the terrorists at Ungwan Fada part of the town on September 12, 2022, adding that the following day, the terrorists abducted about 60 persons at the Bayan Kasuwa quarters of Kasuwan Magani town at around midnight while the Cherubim and Seraphim Church was in a night vigil programme. “They succeeded in carting away more than 60 people from the church and neighboring houses.

However, they could not be able to take all of them away because some were very little children, too aged or had health challenges,” the statement said. In other communities in Kajuru and Chikun local government areas, the statement said the occupying terrorists cohabit with the locals where the locals are treated like captives, saying that they abduct residents at will, making it difficult or impossible for them to till or harvest their farms.

The statement also explained that most early maturing crops are being left to rot on the farm, explaining that it is a daily experience in most occupied communities in Southern Kaduna.

“In the last few months Southern Kaduna has also seen an unusual influx of thousands of herds of cattle and herdsmen from neighbouring states. They indulge in deliberate farm land destruction often at night; stealing of ripe farm crops and intimidation of helpless victim farmers.”

