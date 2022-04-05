Metro & Crime

Terrorists kidnap 22 in Kaduna community after IGP’s visit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, patrolled the Abuja- Kaduna Highway, terrorists has kidnapped 22 persons and raided houses in Jere town along the highway, it was learnt.

 

IGP Usman had on Saturday gone on patrol along the Abuja- Kaduna highway with some senior officers and men with a view to ensuring adequate security along the highway.

 

Usman had assured commuters that there was adequate deployment of men and assets to protect lives and property along the highway and that the route  was safe for travellers and other road users.

 

However, shortly after Usman’s visit, terrorists invaded Angwar Maji village located in Jere, the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and carried out a house-to-house operation where no fewer than 22 villagers were kidnapped.

 

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village, which shares a border with Tafa town close to Niger State, at about 11pm on Sunday.

 

A source told our correspondent that the terrorists entered the village in large numbers wielding sophisticated weapons such as AK47 rifles and moved from house  to house to pick their victims which included women.

 

According to the source who craved anonymity, the terrorists clad in military uniforms marched the villagers at gunpoint from their houses to an unknown destination. The source added that they operated for over two hours, saying that they (terrorists) shot indiscriminately at anything in sight.

 

When contacted on the telephone, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Jalige, promised to reach out to the Area Commander of Jere town and get back to our correspondent, but he had yet to call back.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Use natural resources in your domain to better your lives. Kebetkache advises Niger Delta women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Women in the Niger Delta region have been advised to leverage on the abundant natural resources that abound in the region like sand, palm trees, timber, sea foods and sugar cane among others to better their lives. Speaking on Wednesday in Opukuma community in Kolokuma Opokuma Local Government during a meeting with the women on […]
Metro & Crime

Businessman slams N1.5bn harassment suit on police, ministry

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Managing Director of Emilinks Limited, Solomon Nwadiogbu, has slammed a N1.5 billion suit on the police, Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sport and Social Development, and seven others at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.   In his averments in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1090/2020, Nwadiogbu alleged that the […]
Metro & Crime

Niger owes pensioners over N50 billion in gratuities, death benefits 

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*No work and no pay threat, we’ll sue Niger Govt – NLC The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has disclosed that the Niger State Government is owing pensioners over N50 billion in gratuities and death benefits. The Chairman of the Congress in the state, Comrade Yakubu Garba over the weekend also warned the state government not to invoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica