Terrorists kidnap 22 in Kaduna community after IGP’s visit

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, patrolled the Abuja- Kaduna Highway, terrorists has kidnapped 22 persons and raided houses in Jere town along the highway, it was learnt.

IGP Usman had on Saturday gone on patrol along the Abuja- Kaduna highway with some senior officers and men with a view to ensuring adequate security along the highway.

Usman had assured commuters that there was adequate deployment of men and assets to protect lives and property along the highway and that the route was safe for travellers and other road users.

However, shortly after Usman’s visit, terrorists invaded Angwar Maji village located in Jere, the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and carried out a house-to-house operation where no fewer than 22 villagers were kidnapped.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the village, which shares a border with Tafa town close to Niger State, at about 11pm on Sunday.

A source told our correspondent that the terrorists entered the village in large numbers wielding sophisticated weapons such as AK47 rifles and moved from house to house to pick their victims which included women.

According to the source who craved anonymity, the terrorists clad in military uniforms marched the villagers at gunpoint from their houses to an unknown destination. The source added that they operated for over two hours, saying that they (terrorists) shot indiscriminately at anything in sight.

When contacted on the telephone, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Jalige, promised to reach out to the Area Commander of Jere town and get back to our correspondent, but he had yet to call back.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...