Terrorists kidnap 57 persons, injure one in Kaduna community

Fifty-seven (57) persons were abducted, while one sustained a gunshot injury when terrorists stormed Agunu Dutse community, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area, Philip John, said that the terrorists stormed the community on foot in the early hours of Thursday, at about 1 am.

He explained that the terrorists came to the community in their large numbers and started shooting sporadically to put fear in the hearts of the natives.

According to him, the affected community is very close to the Akada barracks, about two kilometres away.

He explained: “The victims included 16 men, nine children and 32 women. The villagers could not repel them because of the kind of sophisticated weapons they were using and had to run away for their lives.”

Philip John explained that the terrorists are yet to establish any contact with the relatives of the victims.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the State Police Public Relations Officer, did not respond to calls put to his phone number to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

 

Reporter

