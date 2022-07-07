Terrorists kidnap Catholic priest in Benue

Terrorists on Wednesday made an incursion into Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State and kidnapped a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Peter Amodu and took him to an unknown destination.

The abduction of the Catholic priest came as the state Police Command said they have nabbed four suspected gun/ammunition runners in Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

Rev. Father Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost, who hails from Agbaha Otukpa community of the local government, was kidnapped along Ukwungaga-Otukpo Expressway by the gunmen who have been terrorising residents of the area.

The abducted priest, New Telegraph learnt, was ordained a parish priest in 2012 by the Catholic Bishop of Otukpo Diocese, His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Dr. Michael Apochi.

Rev. Father Amodu, it was learnt, was expected to conduct a mass at Ukwungaga in Okpokwu LGA, Benue State before his sudden abduction, just as nobody has heard anything from him or his family about his whereabouts since his was kidnapped.

When contacted the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said she had no such information, but a statement from the Diocesan Secretariat sent to all priests, religious and lay faithful signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo, confirmed the incident.

