Terrorists Kidnap Catholic Priest, Kill Cook In Kaduna

A priest, Rev Fr Joseph Shekari of a Catholic parish located in Chawai, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday night.

It was learnt that a yet-to-be-identified cook working in the parish house was also killed during the attack.

The cook was killed when the marauders stormed the place at 11:30pm on Sunday, according to reports.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had also in September 2021, abducted Rev. Father Luka Yakusak, a priest in charge of St. Matthew Catholic Church at Anchuna village, Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, at his residence.

