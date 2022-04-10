Terrorists kidnap wife, daughter of Plateau Commissioner

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday broke into the Gindiri residence of the Plateau State Commissioner of Environment, Hon.Usman Bamaiyi and abducted his wife and daughter.

Sunday Telegraph investigation revealed that the Commissioner is one of the aspirants for the Mangu- Bokkos Federal House of Representatives Constituency seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incident is coming barely one week after a similar one occurred in the same Gindiri community of Mangu Local Government Area, where an elderly woman with her daughter was abducted along with two other pastors.

A resident of the community Mallam Sani Musa told correspondent that the Gindiri area has been under a siege as bandits and terrorist elements have continued to terrorise citizens without let or hindrance. It would be recalled that last month a traditional ruler was also kidnapped in the same Mangu LGA.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident, also said the officers of the Command were already on the trail of the abductors to ensure safe rescue and release of the victims.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...