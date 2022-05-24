News

Terrorists kill 12 villagers in Katsina

The Police have confirmed terrorists killed 12 persons at Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesperson of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambon Isa said that the terrorists also burnt some farmlands belonging to the residents during the attack.

He said: “The terrorists arrived the village on four motorcycles and started shooting sporadically’.

“The situation caused panic in the village, which made residents scamper for safety.”

Isah also disclosed that some villagers who attempted to escape into their farmlands were also killed by the terrorists.

He added the Commissioner of Police Idris Dabban led a team of security operatives to the village for an on-the – spot assessment of the incident.

He said: “Security operatives were already on top of the situation.

“The incident is true. The bandits were at the village this (Tuesday) morning and killed 12 villagers.

“Some of those killed included those attempting to escape to their farmlands. The Commissioner of Police had led a team of security operatives to the village this morning.”

 

