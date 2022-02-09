Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill 13 in Katsina, abduct village head, others

In a fresh attack in the early hours of yesterday, terrorists in their numbers, stormed Bakori- Funtua axis of Katsina State, killing no fewer than 13 persons and abducted many. Among those kidnapped are the Village Head of Cugar in Bakori LGA, Alhaji Umar along with many children and women, a source disclosed.

 

According to the source, the terrorists began their operation from Dakuwa village, late night on Monday, looting shops before proceeding to Gidan Kanawa, where they killed three people. Dakuwa and Gidan Kanawa village are said to be under Funtua Local Government Area.

 

 

Not satisfied with their adventure at Dakuwa and Gidan Kanawa village, the hoodlums proceeded to Cugar community in Bakori LGA early yesterday.

 

They reportedly killed an additional 10 persons and abducted their village head, Alhaji Umar as well. In the course of the operation,  the terrorists also raided the communities, dispossessing residents of their valuables, razing houses, cars and motorcycles. The operation, the sources said, lasted for a long time.

Confirming the report, Abdullahi Umar, son of the kidnapped village head said: “We started hearing gunshots around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

 

“This threw our community into commotion. I saw my father heading towards the village centre, but was escorted back to his residence by gun-wielding men who ransacked our homes, then took him away along with several children and women.

 

“They also rustled several animals and burnt down houses, cars and motorcycles.” Abdullahi noted that the terrorists were yet to contact the community or family members of those kidnapped to make any demand.

 

The slain victims were buried around noon, according to Islamic rights, a source said

 

