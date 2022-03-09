Terrorists kill 2, abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna community

At least two persons have been reportedly killed and a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Joseph Akeke abducted by terrorists in Kaduna State.

The killings and abduction took place at Kudendan community, not far from the Nnamdi Azikiwe bye pass in Kaduna. Residents of the community said the terrorists attacked the areaaround1amintheearlyhoursof yesterday shooting and scaring many residents.

A resident who did not want her name in print for security reasons said, “The operation ended around2:30am.

Thosekilledwerethe local security guard at the Reverend father’s house.

“Some people said other people were also kidnapped, but I cannot really say what happened.”

Another person said, “We couldn’t sleep last night due to tension and gunshots. The Reverend father of Kudenda Catholic church was abducted. His guard was killed. Another man too in the community was killed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...