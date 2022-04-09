News

Terrorists kill 3, abduct dozens in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Heavily armed terrorists numbering over 200 have attacked Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukkoki ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and abducting several others. According to an eyewitness report, the terrorists stormed the Rumache-Madalla village in their large numbers on Thursday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, confirmed that during the deadly encounter three people were shot dead while scores were abducted and taken to an unknown destination. Kokki lamented that kidnapping for ransom has become a common phenomenon in the communities, noting that many villagers are being killed, maimed, and raped among other inhuman treatments by the terrorists without resistance from the conventional secu-rity personnel in the state. He said: “Those who sustained multiple gunshots injuries are currently on admission at various medical facilities within relatively secured areas of the local government responding to treatment. “It is quite unfortunate that we have been forced to coexist with this sad reality. We are being killed, maimed, and raped among other inhuman subjugations by marauding terrorists. “These rampaging criminals attack their victims at will, ironically and unfortunately in some cases without the slightest hindrance, resistance or confrontation from the conventional security. “Sadly, defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been crassly abandoned to their fate, wallowing in perpetual agony. “May Almighty Allah urgently come to our rescue, even at this time of Ramadan when we barely have foods to eat”. As at the time of filing this report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for official confirmation of the incident.

 

Our Reporters

