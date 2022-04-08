Terrorists kill 3, abduct dozens in Niger communities

Heavily armed terrorists numbering over 200 have attacked Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukkoki ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and abducted several persons.

According to an eyewitness report, the terrorists stormed the Rumache-Madalla village in their large numbers on Thursday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki said during the deadly encounter, three people were shot dead while scores were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Kokki lamented that kidnapping for ransom has become a common phenomenon in the communities, noting that many villagers are being killed, maimed and raped by the terrorists without resistance from the conventional security personnel in the state.

