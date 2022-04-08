News

Terrorists kill 3, abduct dozens in Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Heavily armed terrorists numbering over 200 have attacked Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukkoki ward in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and abducted several persons.

According to an eyewitness report, the terrorists stormed the Rumache-Madalla village in their large numbers on Thursday afternoon and unleashed mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki said during the deadly encounter, three people were shot dead while scores were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Kokki lamented that kidnapping for ransom has become a common phenomenon in the communities, noting that many villagers are being killed, maimed and raped by the terrorists without resistance from the conventional security personnel in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Internet affordability: Nigeria ranks 19th globally

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…emerges 3rd in Africa Nigeria has been ranked 19 out of 72 countries surveyed for Internet affordability in 2021. According to the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI)’s 2021 Affordability Drivers Index (ADI) report, the country scored 68.71 out of 100 in terms of the policy, infrastructure, and how people are able to access the Internet […]
News

Insecurity: U.S. to provide drones to Nigeria, says Ambassador

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Concerned with the prevailing security problems in Nigeria, the United States of America has disclosed plans to supply drones to Nigeria to be used for security purposes. United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth-Leonard, stated this in Sokoto at a round table discussion with newsmen in the state. She said the drones would be supplied […]
News

Police rescue eight abducted travellers in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least eight travellers abducted in Kaduna about a month ago have been rescued by men of the Kaduna State Police Command. The travellers were abducted along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 28th February, 2021 en route Delta State, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, said in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica