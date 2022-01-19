Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill 3 policemen, 2 vigilance members in Niger

Terrorists have killed three policemen and two members of a Vigilance group who were part of the Joint Taskforce in Kwanan Dutse in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. The incident, which occurred around 4 pm on Monday, was said to have been an ambush by the terrorists. An unspecified number of terrorists were also killed in the ambush as the Joint Taskforce engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

It was learnt that the Joint Security Taskforce on Sunday morning foiled an attack by the terrorists in Beri village along Tegina- Kontagora road. The terrorists returned on Monday to block the Kontagora road and the patrol team ran into them, leading to a fierce gun battle.

Motorists ran for safety during the gun battle as messages were sent on various platforms informing people not to pass through the Kontagora road during hot exchanges. Calls to Niger Police spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu were unanswered, but it was learnt a detachment of police tactical squad and the military have been deployed to the area.

 

