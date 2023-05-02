News

Terrorists Kill 6 police, 34 Others In Kebbi, Zamfara Attacks

Terrorists reportedly attacked Danumaru village in Kebbi State and Shinkafi in Zamfara State, killing 40 people, including six police officers on Sunday.

According to reports, the gangsters operated for hours after blocking exit points to make it difficult for people to escape. The hoodlums reportedly rustled livestock and looted other valuables belonging to locals.

After attacking the village, the terrorists moved to neighbouring villages where they also caused mayhem and razed down houses. A member of the vigilante group in Damumaru said they spent over three hours exchanging gunshots with the terrorists when they stormed the village.

According to him, the terrorists shot indiscriminately, killing helpless vil – lagers and rustling their cattle. The source said: “They also abducted some people.

I saw about 16 corpses in Danumaru village alone. In another location called Ramuna, they killed seven and five locals were killed in Danburku. “I was in Danumaru village during the attack. Security officials were informed.

They clashed at a place called Ramuna and were engaged in fierce combat.” Another resident said there was a mass exodus of people from the village which had been engulfed with fear and confusion.

“We’ve buried at least 37 bodies apart from the six police that were killed,” he alleged. Three people were reportedly killed when the bandits stormed Shinkafi.

