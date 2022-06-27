Terrorists kill Catholic priest in Kaduna, kidnap brother, cousin, others

…demand N20m ransom for those in their custody

A Catholic Priest and Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Rev. Vitus Borogo, has been killed by bandits for resisting to be kidnapped and refusing to follow them into the bush. His killing was confirmed in a letter addressed to the Secretary- General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, Abuja, by the Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel.

The late Borogo who was also Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna State Chapter, was reportedly killed by bandits at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists on Saturday around 3pm.

Locals said that the bandits also kidnapped the younger brother of the deceased, a cousin and a few others yet to be fully identified, but who have allegedly established contact with a relation through a phone call. The letter addressed to the Secretary –General in Abuja, also stated that Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna has also condoled with the immediate family of the murdered priest.

The letter reads in part, “Dear and Very Rev. Father, it is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachi Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.

“Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers. “Details of his Funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible.

Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.”

Meanwhile, a family has disclosed that they have established contact with the terror group also who are demanding the sum of N20 million and four bikes as ransom for those kidnapped and currently in their custody. The number of those in the kidnapper’s custody is however yet to be ascertained

