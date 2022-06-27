Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill Catholic priest in Kaduna, kidnap brother, cousin, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…demand N20m ransom for those in their custody

 

A Catholic Priest and Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, Rev. Vitus Borogo, has been killed by bandits for resisting to be kidnapped and refusing to follow them into the bush. His killing was confirmed in a letter addressed to the Secretary- General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, Abuja, by the Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel.

 

The late Borogo who was also Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna State Chapter, was reportedly killed by bandits at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists on Saturday around 3pm.

 

Locals said that the bandits also kidnapped the younger brother of the deceased, a cousin and a few others yet to be fully identified, but who have allegedly established contact with a relation through a phone call. The letter addressed to the Secretary –General in Abuja, also stated that Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna has also condoled with the immediate family of the murdered priest.

 

The letter reads in part, “Dear and Very Rev. Father, it is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachi Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.

 

“Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

 

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers. “Details of his Funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible.

 

Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.”

 

Meanwhile, a family has disclosed that they have established contact with the terror group also who are demanding the sum of N20 million and four bikes as ransom for those kidnapped and currently in their custody. The number of those in the kidnapper’s custody is however yet to be ascertained

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man remanded for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday remanded a 31-year-old man, Taiwo Alimi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).   The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, resulting in pregnancy.   The police prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that […]
Metro & Crime

Heavy security at Gani Fawehinmi Park over planned Yoruba Nation rally

Posted on Author Reporter

  At the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the state’s Ojota region, Yoruba nation agitators and operatives of the Lagos State Police Command are set to clash today. According to reports, security officers are in their high numbers at the proposed location of separatist agitators’ Yoruba nation event. Remember that the protestors held a rally […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde reinstates, approves payment of salaries for 41 sacked LAUTECH staff

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Oyo State government has directed that the last batch of staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, sacked by the last administration of Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, be reinstated and their salaries of five months paid. According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica