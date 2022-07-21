Metro & Crime

Terrorists kill five policemen, three villagers in Katsina

Bandits have killed three policemen and three other persons at Gatikawa community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State

The dead policemen, it was learnt, were on special duty from Kano State in the community before the terrorists swooped on them.

Katsina police spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident.

He said: “The terrorists were well over 300 and they were fully armed. The five policemen are from Kano State and they were on special duty at Gatikawa

“The terrorists attacked them at 6.45 p.m. and also killed three civilians. Investigation is already in progress over the matter.”

Residents said the terrorists stormed the village on motorcycles.

They said: “The terrorists were going from one house to the other and carting away valuables including money and food items.

“Many villagers suffered multiple injuries as they attempted to escape from the terrorists.”

 

