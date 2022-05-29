Terrorists kill groom, abduct pregnant bride in Kaduna

Terrorists, locally known as bandits, have killed a newly married groom and kidnapped his pregnant wife during an assault on Jere town, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a national daily, the terrorists numbering over 50 invaded Jere community located along the feared Abuja-Kaduna highway on motorcycles. A resident of the community, Hassan Adamu Jere, said the criminals attacked the home of a newly married couple and attempted to abduct the bride but the groom resisted and in the process of dragging his wife, they shot him dead.

According to Adamu Jere, there was tension in the community as youths enraged and lamented that despite the combined security presence of military, divisional police office and area command, they failed to wade off the terrorists who operated for over three hours.

“We made several calls to the various security agencies on the ground and they all ignored us. This is the second major attack on our community in the last three months and we feel that the security agents stationed here are of no use to us,”

Adamu Jere said. Another resident, Ibrahim Salisu, who said the community would stage a formal protest against security agents in the community, added that the action of the security agents portrays them as people who “are either colluding with the bandits or people who do not care about the security of the people.”

