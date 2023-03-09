Terrorists kill pregnant woman, 5 others, kidnap 50 in Niger

At least five people including a heavily pregnant woman were reportedly killed by terrorists in the Rafi and Wushishi Local Government Areas of Niger State on Tuesday night. The heavily armed terrorists reportedly invaded Anawanka, Sabon Gari and Kudu communities in the Rafi LGA where they kidnapped about 50 people. It was learnt that a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet engaged the hoodlums and repelled them. An indigene of Anawanka village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Among those killed was a six-month pregnant woman while those abducted are men, women and children.” The villagers expressed shock that the attacks came a few days after the governorship and House of Assembly elections. They noted that similar attacks took place a few days before the presidential and National Assembly elections in the Mariga Local Government Area. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the attacks however said the actual casualty figure had yet to be ascertained. “The state government is not resting on its oars to rid Niger State of all forms of criminality,” he said.
Related Articles
Glitz as New Telegraph unveils 2022 Award winners
In line with its decision to reward excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2022 Awards. The award, according to the Managing Director/Editor-in- Chief of the company, Ayodele Aminu, seeks to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abiodun names Press Centre after Osoba
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated a new Press Centre in honour one of his predecessors, Chief Olusegun Osoba. The new Press Centre located at the Governor’s Office, Oke-mosan, Abeokuta, was commissioned as part of activities lined up to commemorate the governor’s second year in office. Assuring that his administration would continue to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lessons for Nigeria from Britain
R ecently, there was a change of leadership in Britain with Rishi Sunak, 42, becoming the new leader of the ruling Conservative Party (CP) and the country’s Prime Minister. This followed the resignation of Mrs Liz Truss as the leader of the CP and Prime Minister after only 45 days in office. Mr Sunak and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)