Terrorists kill pregnant woman, 5 others, kidnap 50 in Niger

At least five people including a heavily pregnant woman were reportedly killed by terrorists in the Rafi and Wushishi Local Government Areas of Niger State on Tuesday night. The heavily armed terrorists reportedly invaded Anawanka, Sabon Gari and Kudu communities in the Rafi LGA where they kidnapped about 50 people. It was learnt that a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet engaged the hoodlums and repelled them. An indigene of Anawanka village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Among those killed was a six-month pregnant woman while those abducted are men, women and children.” The villagers expressed shock that the attacks came a few days after the governorship and House of Assembly elections. They noted that similar attacks took place a few days before the presidential and National Assembly elections in the Mariga Local Government Area. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the attacks however said the actual casualty figure had yet to be ascertained. “The state government is not resting on its oars to rid Niger State of all forms of criminality,” he said.

