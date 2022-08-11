Terrorists kill six farmers in Benue 7 days after Ortom launches security outfit

Terrorists believed to be of Fulani extraction on Wednesday launched a deadly attack on two communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least six farmers dead and 12 others severely injured.

The attack, which occured at about 9 pm when most farmers had closed from their farms and were about to go to bed, came exactly one week after Governor Samuel Ortom launched the state’s Community Volunteer Guards to assist conventional security agencies combat terrorists attacks in the state.

Ortom had at the passing out parade of the security outfit, declared his readiness to spill the last pint of his blood to secure the state and that he would write President Mohammadu Buhari seeking his approval for arms purchase for the Volunteer Guards.

New Telegraph learnt that the communities attacked were: Tse Ngojov and Tse Valem Yaweh in Mbagum community of Tombo council ward in the local government which is the home of Senator Gabriel Suswam.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...